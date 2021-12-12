Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 7,333,333 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $4,399,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alset EHome International stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the first quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the second quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 764.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,627 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alset EHome International in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

