Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) shares traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 100,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 116,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.