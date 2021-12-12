Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.01.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

