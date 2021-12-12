HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.29 ($104.82).

Shares of HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

