Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $680,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,907 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

