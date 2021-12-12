Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,326,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 303,800 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Visa by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $247,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of V opened at $213.40 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

