Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $879,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

ERX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.