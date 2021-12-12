Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $879,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

ERX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.