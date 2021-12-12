Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys 16,595 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises 2.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 88.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

