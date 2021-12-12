Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 12,803 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Ouster were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $454,112.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,692 shares of company stock worth $1,313,223.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

