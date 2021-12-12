HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management cut its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $100,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $206,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HEICO stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60.
HEICO Profile
HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.
