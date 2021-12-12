Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 75,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000.

