HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 72,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $4,492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

