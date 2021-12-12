HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 72,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.37.
In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $4,492,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
