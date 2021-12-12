Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTSDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.