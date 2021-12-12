Head-To-Head Survey: RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) & Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 25.54 -$71.29 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

RedBall Acquisition beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

