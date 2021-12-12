Head to Head Review: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

72.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.99% -62.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 142.79 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -3.66 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 31.55 -$62.13 million ($3.71) -1.03

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 132.04%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 454.83%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.