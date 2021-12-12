Head to Head Contrast: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

This table compares Dorian LPG and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.62 $92.57 million $2.13 5.99 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.52 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.31

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dorian LPG and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 2 1 0 2.33 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dorian LPG presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.05%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 31.78% 9.61% 5.79% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool. The company was founded on July 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.