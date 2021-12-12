Head-To-Head Contrast: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) versus Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Helmerich & Payne 5 8 6 0 2.05

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 43.41%. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $28.48, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Helmerich & Payne -26.76% -9.12% -5.92%

Volatility & Risk

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.43 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.74 Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 2.20 -$326.15 million ($3.05) -8.15

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Helmerich & Payne on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.