Head to Head Comparison: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beyond Air and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.96%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 290.30%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Air and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 260.58 -$22.88 million ($1.24) -6.86 Motus GI $100,000.00 228.85 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.83

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -86.64% -64.65% Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22%

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motus GI beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

