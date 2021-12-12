Head to Head Analysis: Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) vs. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRP and Volta Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 0 13 1 3.07 Volta Inc – Class A 0 0 4 0 3.00

BRP presently has a consensus target price of $134.92, suggesting a potential upside of 72.44%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.34%. Given BRP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than Volta Inc – Class A.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP and Volta Inc – Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $4.44 billion 1.42 $271.93 million $7.68 10.19 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 11.90% -223.71% 16.85% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRP beats Volta Inc – Class A on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines. The Marine segment includes outboard and jet boat engines, boats, and related PA&A and other services. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

