Head to Head Analysis: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) vs. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Alerus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 4.22 $817.00 million $1.37 11.15 Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.09 $44.67 million $2.83 10.52

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 30.72% 13.28% 1.26% Alerus Financial 20.39% 14.78% 1.61%

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Huntington Bancshares and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 0 6 4 1 2.55 Alerus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets,

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

