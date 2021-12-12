HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

