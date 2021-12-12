HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Increased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

