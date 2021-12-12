HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 196.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

