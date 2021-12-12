Harry L. You Sells 902,360 Shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $19,157,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33. IonQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

