Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $51.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00343274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007171 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,276,563,803 coins and its circulating supply is 11,463,871,803 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

