Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

HOG stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

