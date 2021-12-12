Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $676.50.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

