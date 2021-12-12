Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 13,120 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 203,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

