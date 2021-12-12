Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Maximus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Maximus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 340,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after buying an additional 36,842 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

