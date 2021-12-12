Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $348,000 Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,621 shares of company stock valued at $74,531 and have sold 1,375,792 shares valued at $10,859,092. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.