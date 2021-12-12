Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 416,273 shares of company stock worth $10,986,937 in the last quarter.

PLBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

