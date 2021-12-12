Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.