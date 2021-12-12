Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

