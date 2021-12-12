Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.