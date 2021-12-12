Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $42.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,865 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $42,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $73.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60.

