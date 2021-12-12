Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $212.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $212,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 280,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

