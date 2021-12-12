Hahn Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $358.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

