Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,713,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

