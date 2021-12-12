Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $24.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 4.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.87.

Shares of MAA opened at $216.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average is $189.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.