Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $19.40 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.1% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $795.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

