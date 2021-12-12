HackenAI 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.02 or 0.08189112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,298.77 or 0.99854525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002696 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

