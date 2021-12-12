Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 648,427 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $5,543,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 490,578 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $3,505,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,656,000 after acquiring an additional 341,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $7.43 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

