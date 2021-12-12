Guild Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Organon & Co. comprises 1.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 169,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.