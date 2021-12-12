Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF makes up about 2.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

