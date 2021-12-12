Guild Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SilverCrest Metals worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

