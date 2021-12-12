Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

