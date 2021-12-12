Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.04 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,206.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.29 or 0.08262531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00319590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.45 or 0.00919109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00076112 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.34 or 0.00399043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,403,940 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.