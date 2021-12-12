GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 6,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 129,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $850.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $126,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $658,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

