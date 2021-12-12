Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 1,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

GBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 412,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.