Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35. 1,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

